



By Sylvester Kwentua

The Economic and Financial crimes commission, EFFC, has allegedly invaded the house of the Big brother Naija celebrity, Dorathy Bachor.

Dorathy, who emerged the 1st runner up of the Big Brother Naija, Lockdown season, condemned the act.

READ ALSO: BBNaija ex-housemates, Khafi, Gedoni welcome first child

Expressing her anger via a post on her Instagram page, the busty Delta state indigene shared some pictures of the supposed EFFC officials.

Below are the screenshots of her post:

The post Breaking: EFFC storms BbNaija celebrity, Dorathy’s house appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper