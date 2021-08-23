



.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Seven loyalists of former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola were on Monday afternoon docked before a Magistrates Court sitting in Osogbo over alleged assault and conspiracy.

Those docked include the state All Progressives Congress caretaker Secretary, Rasaq Salinsile, former party Chairman and Leader of The Osun Progressives, TOP, Lowo Adebiyi and former Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Engr Kazeem Salami.

Others Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Special Needs, Com. Biyi Odunlade, former Special Adviser on Taxation, Barr. Gbenga Akano, a member of the APC in Ilesa, Alaba Popoola and one Azeez Adekunle.

They all pleaded not guilty to the two-count preferred against them before Magistrates Olusegun Ayilara.

Detail later…

The post Breaking: Oyetola/Aregbesola Feud: Police arraign Aregbesola loyalists appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper