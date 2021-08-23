Buhari mourns Victoria, late General Aguiyi-Ironsi’s wife







President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to the Aguiyi-Ironsi family, and government, and people of Abia State on the passing of Chief Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, wife of the first military Head of State, Major General Johnson Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, affirmed that “Lady Victoria’s incredible strength and exceptional courage during one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history pedestals her as a mother of the nation, God-fearing and a foremost woman of valour.

The President noted that the former First Lady will be remembered for laying a solid foundation for women’s leadership role in the seat of power and as a founding member of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association she passionately championed the welfare and well-being of families of military officers.

READ ALSO: —- Buhari takes delight in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper