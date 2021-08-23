Court restrains Secondus from parading self as National Chairman, member of PDP





By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

A High Court of Rivers State has restrained embattled Prince Uche Secondus from parading himself as National Chairman or member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The injunction was granted Monday by Hon. Justice O. Gbasam of the Degema Judicial Division Vacation Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

The development followed a suit No: PHC/2183/CS/2021 filed by Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha against Uche Secondus (1st defendant) and the PDP (2nd defendant).

The judge, after reading the affidavit in support of the motion of ex parte as well as the written address, and after hearing the submission of H.A. Bello, Counsel to the Applicants, granted the interim injunction barring Secondus from parading as the National Chairman, PDP.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper