Gowon leads prayer against insecurity, instability in Nigeria







Yakubu Gowon

Former Military Head of State, rtd Gen. Yakubu Gowon on Monday led conveners of Nigeria Prays mission to seek divine intervention against security threat and social-economic instability in the country.

The Convener of the National prayer rally, prayed for Nigeria and its people for God’s preservation against lurking anxieties of insurgency, banditry, separatist idea, famine and for the nation’s development.

The prayer began with prayer points, thanking God for Nigeria since it amalgamation in 1914, thanking God for all ethnic nationalities, for His forgiveness of sins.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos State reports that, the session was the South-West Zone National bimonthly chain prayer, with the theme “The Heavens Do Rule” to seek spiritual intervention on the nation.

In his supplication at the event, Gowon who spoke through a virtual telecast thanked God for His blessings on the land of Nigeria and its people, saying the preservation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper