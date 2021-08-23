Grazing Reserves: Buhari in fool’s paradise — Afenifere







— Waste of taxpayers money

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere has described the approval given by President Muhammadu Buhari to review grazing reserves in some states as not only a waste of taxpayers money but a sweet pipe dream in a fool’s paradise.

Its General Secretary, Chief Sola Ebiseni in a statement in Akure, the Ondo state capital lamented that the President was “wasting taxpayers scare resources on a programme which conception lacks all conceivable growth capacity.

The statement reads ” The approval by President Muhammadu Buhari to review, with dispatch, 368 Grazing Reserves across allegedly 25 states in the country to determine the levels of encroachment did not surprise Nigerians.

“It does not also matter that having felt the pulse of the nation in his interview with the Arise television in June, the President is still wasting taxpayers scarce resources on a programme whose conception lacks all conceivable growth…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper