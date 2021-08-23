PIA: Ijaw youths deny plan on one-million man march protest





By Samuel Oyadongha

IJAW youths from the six states of the Niger Delta region, Sunday, denied plans to embark on a one-million-man march protest against the passage and signing of the Petroleum Industrial Act, PIA.

The youths, under the aegis of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, said that though they were angered by the passage and signing of the PIB into law, a protest march was not on the agenda of the IYC but open to a town hall meeting with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, over the provision of the Act.

National Spokesman of the IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe, said: “The IYC is not planning any protest, but we are aware of civil society organisations planning to carry out civil protests in Abuja against the daylight robbery meted on the Niger Delta people.

“If that happens, we shall be in solidarity with them. What we said is that President Buhari…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper