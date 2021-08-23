PIA: LCCI counsels FG on maximizing benefits





As Quest expresses optimism to unlock oil, gas potential

By Yinka Kolawole & Sebastine Obasi

The Lagos Chamber of commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended the Federal Government for the successful enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, noting however that the government needs to pay attention to the implementation of the provisions of the Act in order to reap the full benefits.

Similarly, Quest Oil and Engineering Services Limited, an indigenous energy provider, also expressed optimism that the PIA will unlock investments in the oil and gas sector.

In a statement made available to Financial Vanguard, the Director General, LCCI, Dr.

Chinyere Almona, noted that the Act has opened windows of opportunities in the oil and gas industry, with renewed optimism for increased inflow of investments, revenue generation and job opportunities.

She stated: “The new law has put an end to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper