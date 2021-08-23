Police arrest female suspect over attacks on security formations in South East





The police have arrested a 22-year-old woman in connection with the series of attacks on security formations and other critical national infrastructure in the South-East.

The Deputy Force Public Relations Officer (DFPRO), Mr Aremu Adeniran disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, working with the military and other security agencies.

Adeniran said the suspect was arrested over her alleged complicity in the series of deliberate and well coordinated attacks on national infrastructure and killing of security operatives in the South-East.

According to him, the suspect was arrested following investigations and implementation of Operation Restore Peace.

He said the operation was to break the information, drugs and arms supply chain to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper