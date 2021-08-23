Troops rescue 15 kidnapped commuters in Kaduna State







Troops

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported to the Kaduna State Government the rescue of 15 commuters in Jagindi, Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,disclosed this in statement on Monday .

According to the report, the 15 persons had been kidnapped from two vehicles in the area while in transit. The troops responded to a distress call and mobilized swiftly to the location. They repelled the bandits, enabling the rescue of the abducted persons.

The rescued persons were Maisaje Pam ,Samuel Peter ,Ziyau Abdul, Henry Dabo, Abduljabar Auwal,Muhammad Ali, Dama Dabo, Ramatu Aminu, Muhammad Sani ,Abdullahi Muhammad,Bashar Garba ,Abubakar Musa

,Saad Yakubu,Maryam Ibrahim and Lami Bitrus.

