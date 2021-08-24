2023: Elect broad-minded Nigerian as President, Tambuwal counsels voters





By Dirisu Yakubu

Sokoto state governor and chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal has said Nigeria needs as President a leader with a broad view and inquisitive mind as the nation inches gradually to the 2023 general elections.

Tambuwal who stated this in Lagos at the 63rd birthday anniversary of legal luminary, Richard Akinola, Tambuwal also noted that the country needs a man capable of harnessing the potentials of Nigerians for the good of the land.

Speaking on “Security Challenges in Nigeria and Its Implication for Sustainable Development”, Tambuwal maintained that it would take a leader with competence to fix the rot bedeviling the Nigerian state.

To curtail the insecurity challenges in the land, Tambuwal stressed the importance of intelligence gathering and surveillance “so that law enforcement agents can be proactive and reasonably predict potential crime with near perfect accuracy rather than being reactive.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper