BBNaija: Maria, Pere, Queen, Peace, Sammie, JMK up for eviction







By Precious Chukwudi

After housemates had earlier gone to the diary room to nominate one another for possible evictions, Biggie reeled out the names.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemates up for eviction this week, according to Biggie, are Pere, Maria, Peace, Queen,Sammie and Jmk.

Biggie instructed the current Head of House, Liquorose, to use her veto power to save one of the housemates up for eviction and replace with another housemate not up for eviction.

She saved Peace and replaced her with Cross.

This makes the final list of housemates up for eviction Pere, Maria, Cross, Queen, Sammie and JMK.

Also the current Head of House also picked Saga as her deputy Head of House.

Then Saga pleaded with Nini to share the Head of House room with him.

