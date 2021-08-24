Gov Emmanuel’s infrastructural transformation commendable, outstanding — Atiku





…says visit aimed at cementing friendship, brotherhood

Former Nigerian Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described Governor Udom Emmanuel’s led massive economic development and infrastructural transformation in Akwa Ibom State as commendable and worthy of emulation.

The former Vice President stated this on Tuesday, when he paid a visit to the state as part of his tour across the nation to ascertain the state of affairs in the country.

The 2019 PDP presidential candidate appreciated the level of economic development in the state and commended previous leaders for their selfless contributions which laid the foundation for rapid economic and industrial growth.

In his words, “Quite a number of things have endeared me to Governor Udom Emmanuel, the infrastructural development in the state, the other sectors of the economy in the state particularly the industrialization policy of the governor and couple with social sector development health care and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper