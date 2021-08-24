Land-grabbers kill policeman, 2 others in Ikorodu community





Residents of Gberigbe in Ikorodu, Lagos State, have been living in fear since Saturday when hoodlums suspected to be land-grabbers invaded the community and killed three persons, including a policeman on duty.

A community leader in Gberigbe, Mr Olaiwola Akanmu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the hoodlums attacked the community in a bid to forcefully take possession of a piece of land in the area.

“They killed two “Omo Oniles” and one of the four policemen on duty here.

“In a bid to take over some people’s land, some land-grabbers led hoodlums suspected to be cultists to invade our community.

“The hoodlum shots sporadically and eventually a policeman and two people lost their lives, since then people have started living in fear.

“I am calling on the police IG and CP Lagos State to help restore peace and save our community from the hands of hoodlums and land-grabbers,” said Akanmu, who is Secretary of Orelade/Ladera Royal Family,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper