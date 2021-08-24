Lockdown: Army warns, desist or face the law

By
Headliners
-
3


No soldier killed by unknown gunmen in Abia ―Army

No soldier killed by unknown gunmen in Abia ―Army

•Begins training of personnel for combat readiness in S-East, S-South

•Blames non-state actors for festering insecurity

Commercial activities grounded in southeast despite IPOB cancellation of sit-at-home order

Go about your normal business, Monday sit-at-home remains suspended-IPOB

Deal decisively with IPOB members, IGP orders Delta police

By Vincent Ujumadu, Peter Okutu, Nwabueze Okonkwo, Chinedu Adonu, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Ugochukwu Alaribe, Ikechukwu Odu, Steve Oko & Emmanuel Iheaka

The  Nigerian Army yesterday warned those enforcing lockdown to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

The General Officer, Commanding, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General T.A. Lagbaja, who gave the warning, also said the Army was training its personnel for combat readiness in South East and South South geo-political zones.

This came as the suspended sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, continued across states in the…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR