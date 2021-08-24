More than 700 coronavirus deaths in Iran in one day







For the first time, more than 700 coronavirus deaths have been registered in Iran within one day.

According to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, 709 deaths and more than 40,000 new infections were registered in the past 24 hours. This brought the total number of corona virus-related deaths in Iran to more than 103,000.

According to the Ministry of Health, the cause of the drastic increase is the significantly more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Even the six-day lockdown in mid-August could not stop the continuing wave of deaths.

Due to the economic crisis and US sanctions, there are not enough vaccines in the country. Therefore, the vaccination campaign is also making slow progress. So far, only 7 per cent of the more than 83 million Iranians have been vaccinated twice.

Source: Vanguard News





Source: Vanguard Newspaper