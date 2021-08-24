No budgetary approval for CAC until financial report is submitted ― Reps





The House of Representatives has said that there would be no 2022 budgetary approval for the Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC) until it has submitted its financial report from 2016 to 2020.

Rep James Faleke, Chairman, House Committee on Finance said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the public hearing of 2022 to 2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Faleke called the attention of the Budget Office not to grant the commission any budgetary request until it cleared with the committee.

He said that the 2021 budgetary performance of CAC had already put it in deficit, adding that such spending would not augur well for the financial status of the country.

“I have worked in private organisation before coming to the House of Reps, and they will always regulate their expenses and not spend beyond what they generate.

” In your case, you borrowed money upfront even before the money comes, therefore, you will have to submit your 2018…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper