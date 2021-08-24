PIA Protests: HOSCOM calls for unity, peace, development in Niger Delta





By Udeme Akpan

Dr Mike Emuh

THE Chairman, Host Communities of Nigeria, Producing Oil and Gas, HOSCOM, Dr Mike Emuh, Monday, urged different groups in Niger Delta to come together to maximize the benefits of the recent passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, into law.

Niger Delta groups, including the Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas, HOSCOM, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Ijaw National Congress, INC, the Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, MOSIEND, Ikwere People Congress, IPC, Worldwide, Itsekiri Liberation Group, ILG, Forum for Ethnic Nationalities of Niger Delta, FENND, and the Coalition of Rivers Oil and Gas Host Communities, CROGHCOM and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have opposed the provision of three per cent of the budget of oil companies for the development of host communities in the PIA.

But in a telephone interview with Vanguard, Emuh, who has been canvassing peace and unity, said: “We cannot continue…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper