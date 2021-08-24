Police arrest suspected pirates, kidnappers, 24 others in Cross River







The suspects

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested three suspected sea pirates, four kidnappers, and 24 others for armed robbery and sundry crime in the state.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday, in Calabar, Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan said it was a new era in Cross River as the Command was ready to bring policing to the domain of citizens in a bid to accomplish the initiative of the Inspector General of Police.

Aminu said: “The Command’s determination is geared towards surmounting the daunting security challenges which include pockets of kidnapping, armed robbery, Cultism and most worrisome of all is intra/inter-communal crises.

” These may not be achieved without the tacit cooperation of the state government, cooperate bodies as well as well-meaning CrossRiverians, we, therefore, appeal for their full collaboration in the fight against criminals and all forms of criminality because security is everybody’s business.

“The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper