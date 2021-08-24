Tenant stones landlord to death in Delta







By Ochuko Akuopha

A landlord, simply identified as Mr. Monday, has been stoned to death by his tenant at Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred on Monday at a street in the Hospital Road area of the community.

“The landlord, by name Monday, went to collect his house rent from the tenant and in the process, an argument broke out between both of them.

“In the heat of the argument, the tenant hit the landlord’s head with a stone; the landlord collapsed and died on the spot”, a source who sought anonymity, said.

Another source, however, said the argument was as a result of a misunderstanding between the landlord and the tenant over electricity bills.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident and said an arrest had been made.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper