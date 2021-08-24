When I’m not writing I’m meddling with other people’s love lives – Tayo Emmanuel





By Prisca Sam-Duru

Tayo Utomi who writes under the pen name, Tayo Emmanuel, is a British author of Nigerian descent. She grew up in Lagos, where she had her education up to Masters Degree level. Tayo has professional experience in Communications, Business Development, Brand Management and Business Analysis. A passionate speaker on relationships and family issues, she currently lives in London and works in the banking sector. In this exclusive chat, Tayo who wrote her first novel, “A Bouquet of Dilemma” in 2013 and her second novel, “Echoes from the Past”, recently adapted into a movie, “Echoes”, to be premiered soon, speaks about her latest book, “Peace in the Abyss” and other issues:

How long have you been writing?

I have been writing since my secondary school days. I used to write poems. However, I published my first book, ‘Little Things of Eternal Value’, in 2011. Novels I’ve written before ‘Peace in the Abyss’ are; ‘A Bouquet of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper