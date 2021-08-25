Adamawa Govt approves N233m for procurement of farm inputs







The Adamawa government has approved the sum of N233 million naira for the purchase of agricultural inputs for the 2021/2022 farming season, Dr. Umar Pella, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said on Wednesday.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the State Executive Council Meeting ( SEC) in Yola, Pella said the planned purchase of fertilisers, seedlings and herbicides will ultimately contribute to increased production, reduced food imports, increase in farmer access to the right inputs and enhanced food security.

According to the commissioner, the inputs would be procured from reputable manufacturers and sold at subsidised rate to farmers for both wet and dry season farming.

He noted that the government’s move was aimed at reaching out to smallholder farmers, who were the major food producers in the state.

Contributing, Alhaji Umar Daware, Commissioner for Agriculture, said the targeted inputs were carefully selected, because they will support such…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper