Don’t act against law in adjudication of cases, FCT CJ tells judges





The acting Chief Judge, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, on Wednesday urged the judges in the country to avoid any act that would pitch them against the law as they perform their duties.

Justice Baba-Yusuf made the call while speaking with newsmen after the opening ceremony of a technical workshop on “Balancing Section 36 of the Constitution and Case Management Hearing (CMH)” in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC), Federal Ministry of Justice in conjunction with MacArthur Foundation.

The chief judge, represented by Justice Christopher Oba of the FCT High Court, Apo, said everyone appointed as a magistrate or a judge must know that his or her duty is to obey the law.

“Case Management Hearing is not only particular to the magistrates’ court. It is applicable to all courts.

“The essence is that speedy hearing and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper