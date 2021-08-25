Estimated billing: We’re losing N1.6bn monthly – IBEDC







By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has declared that the company is losing about N1.6 billion monthly to capping of estimated billing and other issues bordering on metering, describing it as a disservice to the energy industry.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, Engr. John Ayodele, who stated this yesterday, at a press conference in Ibadan said, the company had been willing to meter all its customers, adding that it aligned with the Federal Government on the mass meter initiative, as capping was not good for any business to thrive.

He said that contrary to the insinuations that estimated billing and capping were benefiting the distribution companies (DisCos), it was indeed the other way round.

According to him, some of the reasons the company is losing money was a result of the the attitude of the consumers which include bypassing of their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper