Fresh killings: Plateau Speaker urges calm as community takes victims’ corpses to Assembly

The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has called for calm and restraint over Tuesday’s attack on the Yelwa Zangam community in the state by gunmen.

Abok made the call when members of the Yelwa Zangam community took corpses of their loved ones killed in the attack, to the Assembly.

Yelwa Zangam, a community in Jos North Local Government Area of the state was attacked by hoodlums on Tuesday night during which 35 people were reportedly killed.

Members of the community cried to the assembly and urged it to liaise with other arms of government to tackle the menace.

Abok, who condoled with the families of the victims, appealed to them not to take laws into their hands, saying that such action would only aggravate the already bad situation.

“We are all affected by what is happening in Plateau, but please, calm down as the government is doing everything possible to end the killings.

“We are your representatives, we are going to follow up with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper