How Ortom causes death of innocent citizens — Presidency

–Accuses Gov of taking the cheapest, lowest route by playing ethnic politics

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Presidency yesterday accused Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State of taking the cheapest and lowest route by playing ethnic politics that causes deaths of innocent Nigerians.

The Presidency in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, described the Benue State Governor as an unstable character that should not be entrusted with the office of a governor.

The Presidency’s statement was a reaction to the governor’s comments when he (Ortom) appeared on Channels television programme, Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, where he accused President Muhammadu Buhari of having a fulanization agenda.

The governor, who claimed that he has been banned from going to the State House, also accused the President of nepotism, alleging that the administration at the centre favours only the Muslim and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper