NGX commemorates 60 years of supporting Africa’s largest economy







By Peter Egwuatu

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX ), yesterday, celebrated 60 years of enabling Africa’s largest economy as a leading integrated market infrastructure group in Africa.

The Group officially commenced operations on 25 August 1961, as the Lagos Stock Exchange, after it was founded on 15 September 1960.

In commemorating the diamond jubilee milestone, the Group Chairman, NGX Group Plc, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, paid glowing tribute to the original subscribers of the articles of association, who included R.S.V. Scott, representing C.T. Bowring and Co. Nigeria Ltd.; Chief Theophilus Adebayo Doherty; Sir. Odumegwu Ojukwu; Mr. Akintola Williams and Alhaji Shehu Bukar, as well as John Holt Ltd and Investment Company of Nig. Ltd. (ICON).

He stated: “We celebrate the vision of these seven individuals and organisations, who in the Nigerian spirit, broke new ground in starting the Exchange, and we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper