PARALYMPIC GAMES: Nigeria eyes first medal as Adesokan hits Tokyo







By Tony Ubani

Nigeria’s world Para Powerlifting champion, Yakubu Adesokan, arrived in Tokyo yesterday night to light up the Team Nigeria camp in expectation for early entry on the medals table.

Competition in Para Powerlifting at the Tokyo Paralympics starts on Thursday morning with Adesokan taking the first go in the 48kg category.

He is joined by Latifat Tijani, gold medalist at the Brazzaville 2015 Africa Games and silver medalist at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, who will also be in the women’s 45kg straight gold medal contest the same day. Adesokan, a London 2012 Paralympic and 2014 World Para Powerlifting Championships gold medalist is world favourite for gold in Tokyo, going by his record 180kg lift.

He did not come early with the rest of the team on August 14 and 21 due to circumstances unforeseen and beyond human control.

While his arrival has sent jitters on challengers from other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper