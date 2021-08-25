Poland pound Nigeria 3-0 in under-19 Boys Volleyball World Cup







Nigeria’s national under-19 boys volleyball team on Wednesday lost 0-3 to Poland in their second game at the FIVB Under-19 Boys Volleyball World Cup in Tehran, Iran.

Poland won 25-10 25-14 25-18 in the match, leaving the Nigerian side needing every available miracle to progress to the competition’s next round.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the first set, Poland took only 18 minutes to win 25-10.

Even though Nigeria came out strong in the second set they could not get through to bring down the Poles who won 25-14.

Though the introduction of Abdulquadri Jaiyeola in the third set turned the game around, the Polish side still took the set 25-18.

Speaking later, coach Sani Mohammed said his Nigerian side gave their best against the Polish side.

“The players gave their best but their best was not enough against Poland.

“In the first set, my players gave too much respect to Poland and it cost us that scoreline.

