Ruti Gomes sheds light on 5 common mistakes that are ruining your fitness goals







Our fitness affects every area of our lives and can determine how happy and healthy we feel on any given day. Therefore, many of us set fitness goals, and these goals can range from losing weight to building up our core strength. Once you have fixed your sights on a fitness goal, the last thing you want to do is sabotage yourself. Nutrition and fitness guru Ruti Gomes too believes in the power of setting fitness goals. Here, she shares the five common mistakes that may be keeping you from reaching your goals.

1. Lack of sleep

Ruti Gomes believes that many of us underestimate the importance of a good night’s sleep. She says that having a healthy eating plan and a regular fitness regime will do little to help you reach your fitness goals if you are not getting enough sleep. Ruti recommends getting a minimum of seven to eight hours of sleep and trying to get to bed at around the same time each night.

2. Skipping meals

Our brain, Ruti points…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper