Sen Orji wants Lady Aguiyi-Ironsi, Okpara’s wife immortalised

By Steve Oko

Senator Theodore Orji representing Abia Central has urged the federal and state governments to immortalise the late former First Lady, Lady Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi; and the wife of the late Premier of the defunct Eastern region, Mrs Adanma Okpara who died early this week.

Senator Orji who was the immediate-past Governor of the state said that both matriarchs lived lives of legacies and served the country sacrificially together with their late husbands that they deserved to be immortalised to encourage integrity and patriotism.

Mrs Aguiyi-Ironsi, 98; and Mrs Okpara, 97 who died at 24-hour intervals hailed from Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

“I urge their families, the State and the Federal Governments to assist in keeping their legacies alive as to immortalize them while at the same time, serving as veritable guides for the future generations, especially in these decadent days when missiles are guided and men misguided”, Orji…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper