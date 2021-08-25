We’re not selling any of Captain’s asset ― Okunbo family





Captain Hosa Okunbo

The family of the late business mogul and philanthropist, Captain (Dr) Idahosa Okunbo, has vehemently denied reports that the family has put up his multi-million naira hotel in Abuja for sale or any of his assets.

In a statement signed on behalf of the family by Kingsley Okunbo, the family said the publication, (not by VANGUARD) was “evil and reprehensible concoction of preposterous fallacy by a mischievous author/authors of the above piece under reference.”

The statement stated that the Okunbo family “would ordinarily have ignored and not deemed it worthy to dignify such irresponsible piece of extremely diabolical mischief with a response, but given that we are still in a mourning mood in honor of our illustrious son, brother, father and highly celebrated son of universal repute, we have seized this opportunity to issue this rebuttal, for the records lest a satanic lie be misconstrued for truth.”

The statement added that it could not "imagine what…





