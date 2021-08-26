Mental health treatment gap in Nigeria hits 85% — APN President







*… says no clear mental health budget

By Providence Adeyinka, LAGOS

The treatment gap in mental health cases has grown to as high as 85 per cent, said President, Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, APN, Prof. Taiwo Sheikh.

He added that the number of serious cases receiving no treatment during the last one year in developed countries varies from 35.5 per cent to 50.3 percent.

Maymunah disclosed this at the ongoing Vanguard Mental Health Summit in Lagos.

Also, Sheikh said that there is no clearly defined budget allocation for the condition in the national health budget.

He explained that allocation for health amounts to only 3.65 per cent of 2016 budget and about 3.3 per cent of the health budget of the central government goes to mental health, with over 90 per cent of this going to institution-based services provided through eight stand-alone mental hospitals.

He said that there is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper