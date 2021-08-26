No troublemakers in South, PANDEF tells Army







Speaking Wednesday, Ken Robinson, National Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, said several things have gone wrong in Nigeria but they continued to blame the south.

“It is part of the funny arrangements that we have continued to experience in Nigeria.

“It is ridiculous and absurd that a group of men went to a military formation, Nigerian Defense Academy, and killed and kidnapped officers, yet no forest, no community has been invaded.

“There has not been any mass killing in that area of Kaduna State where this incident happened, which is a complete embarrassment and a disgrace to the Nigerian intelligence and military.

“Again very paradoxically, and very ridiculously they are warning trouble makers in the South-South and South-East. This country is a joke.

“Let them be serious for once and stop all these jokes. They should be serious and save the country…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper