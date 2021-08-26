PARALYMPIC GAMES: Adesokan finish 1kg short for a medal







By Tony Ubani

One of Nigeria’s para powerlifting medal hope at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Yakubu Adesokan, failed to reach the podium in the finals of his -49 class on Thursday morning.

Adesokan returned fourth with a lift of 155kg, conceding the podium to the trio of Qarada Omar Hamadeh of Jordan who won the gold, Le Van Cong of Vietnam, silver, and Mamnadov Parvin of Azerbaijan, bronze.

After lifting 155kg in his first and second attempt, Yakubu attempted but failed 156kg in the third. He desperately moved for 161kg in subsequent attempt to bridge the gap but also faltered.

Both Qarada and Le Cong made final lifts of 173kg but Qarada gained advantage with more points from earlier lifts to edge Le Cong.

The result means they exchanged their positions from the Rio 2016 Games in which Le Cong won the gold with a 181kg while Qarada finished in silver with 177kg.

President of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Ruel Ishaku, said he saw Adesokan’s…





