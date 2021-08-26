PARALYMPIC GAMES: Latifat Tijani picks Nigeria’s first gold medal in Tokyo





TIJANI Latifat became the first athlete to pick Nigeria’s medal in Tokyo2020, she put up a scintillating performance after her first lift of 105kg was disallowed.

The Ogun state born athlete, came back strong with burning enthusiasm to write her name in gold with her second attempt of 105kg and her third attempt was 107kg but she did that in a style with 117kg in her fourth attempt getting close to world record of 118kg to lift the first medal for team Nigeria in Tokyo.

