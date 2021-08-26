Troops foil Boko Haram attack on Yobe town, kill scores, capture gun truck, arms





.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai have foiled an attempted attack on Babangida town in Yobe State on Wednesday 25 August 2021 by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, prowling for logistics replenishment.

The criminals made a futile effort to infiltrate the town but were met with a fierce counterattack from the vigilant troops, forcing them to retreat in disarray.

In the counter-attack, the gallant troops captured one gun truck, one Dushka Anti Aircraft Gun, two AK 47 rifles and unprimed Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from the fleeing terrorists.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations said “Further exploitation by the troops is still ongoing”.

“The dogged troops have been commended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya for their vigilance and swiftness in countering the attack”.

“He also encouraged them to remain focused…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper