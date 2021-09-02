APC cautions members against court cases, ahead of congresses





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned its members against court cases, ahead of its Congresses and National Convention

Sen. James Akpanudohedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this when he spoke with the party’s local government congresses committee on Thursday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe said members who instituted legal action against the party would be severely sanctioned.

He thanked them for volunteering to serve the party at the time of renewal and re-engineering, saying they should go to their various states of primary assignment with confidence, dignity, commitment and pride.

“We also use this opportunity to reiterate the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party to severely sanction members and their sponsors who take the party to court,” he said.

The APC scribe said the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper