Finidi takes over reins at Aba giants, Enyimba







Two-time CAF Champions League winner Enyimba FC of Aba have appointed ex-Nigerian international George Finidi as the team’s Technical Adviser.

Finidi will replace coach Fatai Osho who led the Aba Elephants to a second-place finish in the recently concluded 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Enyimba, having won more Champions League titles and more NPFL honours than every other Nigerian team will look to count on the expertise of a man who was among the first Nigerian players to achieve success in Europe.

ALSO READ: Dare hails Paralympians as global ambassadors

Finidi was a key member of the Ajax team that won three Eredivisie titles, the 1995 UEFA Champions League, the European Super Cup, and the Intercontinental Cup. He was capped 62 times by Nigeria’s Super Eagles from 1991 to 2002, winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia with the Super Eagles.

The 50-year-old retired from active football in 2004 and has since pursued his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper