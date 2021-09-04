‘I have VERY SAD NEWS!’: Sowore’s ‘immediate younger brother’ shot dead in Edo







Olajide Sowore

Omoyele Sowore’s younger brother, Olajide Sowore, has been “assassinated” by gunmen reportedly “herdsmen/kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo state where he is studying Pharmacy”.

According to his elder brother, Olajide was “was an out-of-the-box thinker who decided school wasn’t for you and created you own genre of music and then turned around to go to school after you almost turned 50!”.

The former presidential aspirant in a press statement confirming the sad incident, said; “I have VERY SAD NEWS! My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo state by reportedly herdsmen/kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo state where he is studying Pharmacy.

“They snuffed out the life yet another real human being! Rest In Power, “Dr. Mamiye!”

"This act in itself will not delay their day of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper