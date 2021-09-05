NDDC AUDIT: Inaugurate governing board, prosecute indicted persons – Buhari told





Group known as Niger Delta Progressives Network, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to inaugurate governing board and prosecute indicted persons.

The group made the request, two days after the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, presented the final report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

In a statement signed by Kaniye Amakiri, National Chairman and Asuquo Inyang, National Secretary, sent to Vanguard, the group emphatically asked Buhari to comply with the NDDC Act and fulfill his promise by inaugurating the Governing Board of the Commission to “ensure accountability, checks and balances, probity and equitable representation of the nine constituent states of the Niger Delta Region.”

Read the full statement below:

“The submission of the report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission to President Muhammadu Buhari after almost two years should mark the end of the delays,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper