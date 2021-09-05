Over 20million children out of school, into drugs in Nigeria — Mailafia raises alarm





.

—says 80% in Kano alone

Dayo Johnson Akure

Over 20 million children are out of school and into drugs across the country, former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Dr Obadaiah Mailafia has raised the alarm.

Mailafia said that 80% of the figure are in Kano state alone adding that the situation in the Northern part of the country was getting out of hand.

The development economist raised the alarm during a symposium organized by Forum for Good Governance of the Towards Revival for All Nations (TRANS 21) at the Reconciliation House in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He said that this ugly trend was evidence of a failed state.

Also Read: Dip of naira in foreign exchange market due to Buhari’s bad policies — Mailafia alleges

According to him ” all indices pointed to the fact Nigeria drifting towards a failed state and may soon become ungovernable to the ruling class if nothing is done to check the drift.

” Nigeria is now a failed state,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper