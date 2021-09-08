EU Commission seeks fines on Poland in judicial independence row







FILE PHOTO: European Union and Polish flags flutter

The European Commission is asking the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to slap daily fines on Poland for failing to heed rulings on its Supreme Court disciplinary chamber, escalating a row about judicial independence.

“Justice systems across the European Union must be independent and fair,” commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted in a written statement announcing the move on Tuesday.

In mid-July, the top EU court found that the Polish Supreme Court’s disciplinary chamber did not guarantee impartiality and independence, and therefore infringed against EU law.

Established in 2018, the chamber is able to dismiss any judge or prosecutor, leading some to fear it could be used to reprimand judges for insubordinate decisions, hampering their independence.

The commission, which initiated the ECJ proceedings against Warsaw, gave Poland one month to explain how it would implement the Luxembourg-based high court’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper