Promoting menstrual hygiene and health in communities of Obanliku







*We took drastic measures to achieve community development — Obanliku Women

By Iwunze Jonathan

In many parts of Nigeria, the rural woman lives a life that is almost obscure. With limited or no access to modern amenities and facilities, such as transportation, electricity, media, hygiene, health care, amongst others, she is disadvantaged on many fronts.

In her role as a wife and mother, nature appears to do her no justice as she must contend with age-long traditions and myths on menstruation that are unique to her indigenous community. This in turn exerts a strong influence on menstrual practices employed by her.

Professional health organizations like the World Health Organization, WHO, and UNICEF have recommended the introduction and advocacy of menstrual health education and hygiene programs for adolescent females, especially in rural areas.

However, without understanding existing myths and perceptions about menstruation in rural communities around the country,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper