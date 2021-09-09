Court dismisses suit seeking to reinstate Secondus





Embattled National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Thursday refused to entertain a suit filed by the Uche Secondus led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) restraining the party and any other members of the party from calling, summoning or presiding over any meeting of the party whatsoever including the meeting of any committee of the party, any congress of the party, the National Working Committee, the National Executive Committee and the National Convention except the one called by Uche Secondus, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Justice Tijjani Ringim, declined to entertain the suit on the ground that the suit is unripe for hearing and that the defendants are yet to respond to the motion.

Applicants in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1117/2021, are: Uche Secondus Hon. Eddy Olafeso; Alhaji Rashidi Olakunle Sunmonu; Hon. Daisi Akintan; Hon. Bunmi Jenyo; Hon. Wahab…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper