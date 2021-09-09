NMA faults JOHESUs’ claims for indefinite strike





By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Medical Association NMA has faulted the 15 days indefinite strike issued to the federal government by members of the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, saying the health workers acted out of envy for the medical doctors.

In a press statement tagged: “Notice of 15 Days Ultimatum And Commencement of an Indefinite Strike Action by The Joint Health Sector Union: Matters Arising” and made available to Vanguard, the NMA cautioned JOHESU on what it described as a ‘recurring affront’ against Medical and Dental Practitioners, saying that ‘it is largely drawn from their unbridled greed and envy.

The statement jointly signed by the President and Secretary-General of the association, Prof. Innocent Ujah, and Dr. Philip Ekpe said the position of JOHESU that physicians enjoy the best conditions of welfare in the Nigerian public health sector is surprising.

It reads: “The claim that physicians enjoy the best conditions of welfare in Nigerian public…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper