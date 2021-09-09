UN condemns schools’ attacks, wants adequate protection for Nigerian children







The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has condemned the incessant attacks on schools and kidnappings that had affected hundreds of children in the country.

This was part of his message commemorating the 2021 International Day to Protect Education from Attack, in which he described the attacks on schools as a direct attack on Nigeria’s future generations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Day aimed at raising awareness of the plight of children in conflict-affected areas, growing up without access to education.

He said that such attacks were traumatic for the children, undermined their individual dignity and could lead the affected families to withdraw them from education completely.

According to him, whenever teaching and learning is disrupted, the impact on human capital development is enormous as the recovery period is always tortuous and longer than the length of the initial disruption.

“Nigeria cannot…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper