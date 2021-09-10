20 years after 9/11, what lessons?







TOMORROW, Saturday, September 11, 2021 will mark the 20th anniversary of easily the most devastating jihadist terror attack in human history.

Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial aircraft full of passengers and dive-bombed the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York City, the Pentagon (headquarters of the United States Defence Department) outside Washington DC and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.

The subsequent wars that America fought in its wake wasted about 900,000 lives, including those of American service men and women. It also gulped an estimated $8 trillion, according to the Cost of War project at Brown University. The complex wars it sparked off still continue in 80 countries.

President George W. Bush dispatched troops to Afghanistan in search of Al Qaeda led by Osama bin Laden. He also invaded Iraq apparently in search of Saddam Hussein’s “weapons of mass destruction” which later proved to be non-existent….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper