Missing teenager found with pregnancy in baby factory disguised as Church in Imo





The baby factory operators.

*Pastor, 4 others arrested

By Chinonso Alozie, OWERRI

The Imo State Police Command, on Friday, said it had found Amarachi Okechukwu Dioku, 18, who went missing in May from Umudurualaoka, Uba, Ifakala in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, in a church-cum baby factory, where she was impregnated and her baby would be sold after putting to bed.

The State Police Commissioner, Hussaini Rabiu, said this while parading the suspected Evangelist of the Jesus Life Assembly, 47-year-old Ugochi Orisakwe, alongside four accomplice, at the Police headquarters in Owerri.

The Police said the suspects were arrested at their church, located at School Garden, Uratta in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

READ ALSO: Police uncover baby factory in Ogun

Explaining further how they were arrested, the Police said: “We received information about one Amarachi Okechukwu Dioku, 18, of Umudurualaoka Uba Ifakala Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper