NYSC assures corps members of safety







The National Youth Service Corps has reaffirmed its commitment to the security and general welfare of corps members wherever they are deployed in the country.

The Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave this assurance on Friday when he addressed the 2021, Batch ‘B’, Stream II corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Zamfara.

A statement signed by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, NYSC said Ibrahim also commended them for the demonstration of patriotism through acceptance of their deployment to the State.

He said: “Be rest assured that both the Government and NYSC care for you.

“NYSC is in constant liaison with security agencies in our determined efforts to ensure that you and other corps members remain safe in any location you find yourselves.”

The D-G however, advised the corps members to be security…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper